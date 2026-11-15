undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salinas
Looking for a loyal friend in Salinas? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Hitchcock Road Animal Services for a safe, loving home.
BEAR
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $279
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Bear is a handsome young pup with a striking brindle-and-white coat. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love so he can grow into his best self.
👉 Meet BEAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FRANKIE
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black
- Adoption fee: $279
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Frankie is an adult Aussie mix with a beautiful tan and black coat. He’s ready for a home that can give him regular exercise, structure, and affection.
👉 Meet FRANKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SCOOTER
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $279
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Scooter is a young shepherd mix pup with a cute black-and-white coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet SCOOTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Salinas, CA area, consider visiting Hitchcock Road Animal Services or calling (831) 769-8850 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.