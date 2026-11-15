Looking for a loyal friend in Salinas? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Hitchcock Road Animal Services for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Bear is a handsome young pup with a striking brindle-and-white coat. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love so he can grow into his best self.

👉 Meet BEAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Frankie is an adult Aussie mix with a beautiful tan and black coat. He’s ready for a home that can give him regular exercise, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet FRANKIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type)

Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Scooter is a young shepherd mix pup with a cute black-and-white coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet SCOOTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Salinas, CA area, consider visiting Hitchcock Road Animal Services or calling (831) 769-8850 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.