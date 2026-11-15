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Salinas
🛒 Salinas Retail: Multiple Assistant Manager Roles Paying Up to $21/hr
4 days ago
Salinas retail is busy right now, and Dollar Tree is hiring leaders to keep stores running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work and helping customers, these assistant manager roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager II (Full-Time) – N. Sanborn Rd
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 1553 N. Sanborn Rd, Salinas, CA 93905
- Salary: $20.50–$21.25/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Also listed here: Indeed posting for same role/location
Help run day-to-day store operations, support the team, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. This role is hands-on (lifting up to 55 lbs) and comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Assistant Manager I (Part-Time) – E. Laurel Dr
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 102 E. Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA 93906
- Salary: $19.00–$19.50/hour
- Type: Part-time
Support store operations, customer service, and merchandising while working a more flexible schedule. Good fit if you have some retail or grocery experience and want leadership duties without full-time hours.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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