There will be a clean-up event at Laurel Park at 521 Rochex Ave on Saturday, November 21 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Volunteers will paint, pick up litter, and help make the neighborhood look better.

A free lunch will be given to all volunteers. People are asked to register online and can bring friends, family, neighbors, or coworkers. Everyone is welcome to help keep Salinas clean and green.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Salinas