📅 Help Shape Salinas’ Homelessness Response on Nov 30

The City of Salinas is hosting a Homeless Response Workshop to hear from the community and plan next steps for local homeless support.

When: Monday, November 30, 2026, 5:00–8:00 PM

Where: Salinas PAL, 100 Howard St

Cost: Free

At this evening workshop, you’ll:

Build a shared understanding of homelessness in Salinas

Learn what’s working now and where gaps remain

Hear directly from people with lived experience

Help identify practical, collaborative solutions

Help set a few clear, measurable next steps

Light refreshments will be provided, and Spanish translation will be available.

You can enter your email address on the event page form (and optionally friends’ emails) to share or receive details.