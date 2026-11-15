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Salinas
📅 Free Homeless Response Workshop in Salinas Nov. 30
4 days ago
📅 Help Shape Salinas’ Homelessness Response on Nov 30
The City of Salinas is hosting a Homeless Response Workshop to hear from the community and plan next steps for local homeless support.
When: Monday, November 30, 2026, 5:00–8:00 PM
Where: Salinas PAL, 100 Howard St
Cost: Free
At this evening workshop, you’ll:
- Build a shared understanding of homelessness in Salinas
- Learn what’s working now and where gaps remain
- Hear directly from people with lived experience
- Help identify practical, collaborative solutions
- Help set a few clear, measurable next steps
Light refreshments will be provided, and Spanish translation will be available.
You can enter your email address on the event page form (and optionally friends’ emails) to share or receive details.
More Info: Homeless Response Workshop - City of Salinas
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