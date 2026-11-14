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Salinas
📅 Free District 5 Laurel Park clean-up with lunch & service hours
4 days ago
📅 Free District 5 community clean-up at Laurel Park
Join neighbors for the District 5 AMOR Salinas Clean-Up on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Laurel Park, 521 Rochex Ave, Salinas 93906.
Volunteers will help with painting, trash collection, and other park clean-up tasks. The event is free, includes a complimentary lunch, and offers community service hours.
To take part, register to volunteer at: tinyurl.com/D5CLEANUP.
Evento también disponible en español:
- Fecha: Sábado, 21 de noviembre de 2026
- Ubicación: Laurel Park, 521 Rochex Ave
- Hora: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Almuerzo de cortesía y horas de servicio comunitario
- Regístrese en tinyurl.com/D5CLEANUP.
More Info: District 5 AMOR Salinas Clean-Up - City of Salinas
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