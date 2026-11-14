Salinas healthcare is busy right now—clinics and hospitals are hiring across nursing, mental health, and admin support. If you’re in care work or want to break in, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group

Evergreen Healthcare Group Location: Salinas, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, Health insurance

Hands-on RN role working across different care settings, from hospitals to long-term care and community health. Good fit if you have strong clinical skills (IVs, wound care, dialysis, critical care) and want to work with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Community Behavioral Health

Location: Salinas, CA 93901 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $104,000 – $134,000 per year

Benefits: Dental, Health, Vision, Paid time off

Dental, Health, Vision, Paid time off Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Provide therapy to clients of all ages, both in person and via telehealth, with a focus on diagnosis, treatment planning, and ongoing counseling. Great for licensed or associate therapists who want steady hours, strong pay, and a team-based behavioral health setting; Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Santa Lucia Medical Group

Location: Salinas, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k)

Office-based role handling claims, collections, insurance verification, and patient statements for a medical group. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable with EMR/EHR systems, and ideally bilingual English/Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t as easy to find.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.