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🏥 Salinas Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles
Salinas healthcare is busy right now—clinics and hospitals are hiring across nursing, mental health, and admin support. If you’re in care work or want to break in, these local roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse
- Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group
- Location: Salinas, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per hour
- Benefits: Dental insurance, Health insurance
Hands-on RN role working across different care settings, from hospitals to long-term care and community health. Good fit if you have strong clinical skills (IVs, wound care, dialysis, critical care) and want to work with a multidisciplinary team.
Licensed Therapist (LMFT, LCSW, LPCC)
- Employer: Community Behavioral Health
- Location: Salinas, CA 93901 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $104,000 – $134,000 per year
- Benefits: Dental, Health, Vision, Paid time off
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts
Provide therapy to clients of all ages, both in person and via telehealth, with a focus on diagnosis, treatment planning, and ongoing counseling. Great for licensed or associate therapists who want steady hours, strong pay, and a team-based behavioral health setting; Spanish is a plus.
Medical Biller
- Employer: Santa Lucia Medical Group
- Location: Salinas, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $21.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k)
Office-based role handling claims, collections, insurance verification, and patient statements for a medical group. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable with EMR/EHR systems, and ideally bilingual English/Spanish.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t as easy to find.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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