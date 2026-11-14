Salinas retail is busy right now—stores, markets, and thrift shops are all hiring. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Salinas, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40 per hour

Front-of-store role helping shoppers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, staying active, and want a big-brand retail name on your resume.

Employer: The Salvation Army – Salinas Thrift Store

Location: Salinas, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90 per hour

Mix of customer service, sorting donations, stocking, and cleaning in a store that supports local rehab programs. Great if you want steady hours, retail experience, and to feel your work is helping the community.

Employer: La Condesa Market #2

Location: Salinas, CA

Type: Full-time (around 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $17.40 per hour

Trabajo en el departamento de frutas y verduras: recibir, acomodar, rotar y revisar la frescura de los productos, manteniendo el área limpia y bien surtida. Piden mínimo 3 años de experiencia en frutas y verduras y español, ideal si ya vienes de supermercado o tienda latina.

Employer: Quickeroo / PrimeTime Nutrition

Location: Salinas, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Lead a nutrition-focused retail store: manage staff, inventory, cash, and overall store operations. Comes with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement, good for someone with strong customer service and leadership skills.

Employer: Quickeroo / PrimeTime Nutrition

Location: Salinas, CA

Type: Part-time (about 25–35 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Trusted "shift lead" role opening/closing the store, handling cash, helping customers, and supporting the manager. Good step if you have retail experience, speak Spanish, and want to grow toward management while still working part-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.