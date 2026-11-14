Looking for a new four-legged friend in Salinas, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a family to love.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Ruger is a handsome young cattle dog mix who’s ready for an active home that can keep up with his smart, working-dog mind. If you love walks, hikes, or training games, Ruger could be a great match.

👉 Meet RUGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Vex is a striking brindle Malinois mix, a breed known for being bright and energetic. He’ll do best with someone who enjoys training, exercise, and giving a smart dog a job to do.

👉 Meet VEX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Scottie / Scottish Terrier

Scottie / Scottish Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Hunter is a classic black Scottie with that charming terrier look. As an adult dog, he may be a nice choice for someone wanting a companion past the tiny-puppy stage.

👉 Meet HUNTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Rucci is a young French Bulldog with a rich brown coat and lots of charm. If you’ve been hoping for a compact companion dog, Rucci might be the one for you.

👉 Meet RUCCI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix

Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Baby (about 8 months)

Baby (about 8 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Color: Black with tan/brown markings

Black with tan/brown markings Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Xena is a sweet, well-mannered young Doberman mix. At around 8 months old, she has a lovely mix of good manners and playful puppy energy. She enjoys making friends with other dogs and loves going for walks. Xena still has some growing and learning to do and will thrive with a family ready to guide her as she matures.

👉 Meet XENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631

Chica is an adorable puppy ready for her forever home. She’s full of potential and looking for a family who can offer patience, positive training, playtime, and cuddles as she grows into a wonderful adult dog.

👉 Meet Chica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Stormy is a tiny white Chihuahua mix puppy looking for a safe, loving home. If you’re hoping for a small companion to grow up by your side, she could be a great fit.

👉 Meet STORMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Salinas, please consider visiting Hitchcock Road Animal Services or The SPCA for Monterey County to meet these dogs in person, or call the numbers listed to ask about them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.