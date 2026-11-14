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Monterey County
High surf and beach safety alerts in Monterey County
11 days ago
Monterey County is sharing alerts about high surf and beach safety along the coast. Waves may be larger than normal, and ocean conditions may be more dangerous than usual.
Neighbors should use care near the water and follow county safety tips for local beaches in Monterey County. Check the county website or alerts for more details on dates, times, and which areas are most at risk.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.