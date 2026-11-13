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Salinas
Salinas Police Commander Arensdorf retires after 25 years
9 days ago
Commander Arensdorf has retired from the Salinas Police Department after 25 years of service. He served in many special roles and rose through the ranks to become Commander, providing long-term leadership and support to the Salinas community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Salinas Police Department
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