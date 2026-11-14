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🐱 Sweet Kittens in Salinas Ready for Adoption Today
Three tiny whiskered wonders in Salinas, CA are hoping for loving homes. All are young kittens at Hitchcock Road Animal Services, already looking for families to grow up with.
TESSIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $182
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Tessie is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, mottled coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready for kitten playtime and learning.
👉 Meet Tessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HARLOW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Adoption fee: $182
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Harlow is a sweet calico/dilute calico baby with soft, patchy colors. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CLEO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $182
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Cleo is a classic black and white tuxedo kitten, dressed up like she’s always ready for a party. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about home life.
👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Salinas area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Hitchcock Road Animal Services at (831) 769-8850 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.