Three tiny whiskered wonders in Salinas, CA are hoping for loving homes. All are young kittens at Hitchcock Road Animal Services, already looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $182

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Tessie is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a beautiful, mottled coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready for kitten playtime and learning.

👉 Meet Tessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $182

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Harlow is a sweet calico/dilute calico baby with soft, patchy colors. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $182

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Cleo is a classic black and white tuxedo kitten, dressed up like she’s always ready for a party. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about home life.

👉 Meet Cleo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Salinas area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Hitchcock Road Animal Services at (831) 769-8850 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.