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Salinas
Salinas Peace March and Community Celebration Nov. 14
7 days ago
A March for Peace will take place on November 14, 2026 from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, starting at Alisal Community School and ending at Closter Park to call for safety and peace and honor those lost to violence. Poster making will begin at 1:00 PM at Alisal Community School, followed by the march at 2:00 PM, and an afternoon community celebration at Closter Park with a community resource fair, live performances, games, family activities, food trucks, and more.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Salinas
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