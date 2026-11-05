Salinas Peace March and Community Celebration Nov. 14

A March for Peace will take place on November 14, 2026 from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, starting at Alisal Community School and ending at Closter Park to call for safety and peace and honor those lost to violence. Poster making will begin at 1:00 PM at Alisal Community School, followed by the march at 2:00 PM, and an afternoon community celebration at Closter Park with a community resource fair, live performances, games, family activities, food trucks, and more.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Salinas