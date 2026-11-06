🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salinas

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Salinas, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a family to love.

Breed: Maltese / Terrier (medium mix)

Maltese / Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Biggie is a young Maltese/terrier mix with a cute brown coat and a lot of life ahead of him. As a younger dog, he’ll benefit from regular exercise, training, and time with his people.

If you’re ready to add a fun companion to your home, the team at Hitchcock Road Animal Services can share more about his personality, vaccinations, and whether he’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet BIGGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631

Chestnut is an adorable Pit Bull/Mastiff puppy looking for a forever home. He’s still learning the basics and will need a family ready to work on obedience, leash manners, house training, and puppy socialization using patience and positive reinforcement.

If you’re up for the fun (and work!) of raising a big-hearted puppy, Chestnut could grow into a wonderful lifelong companion with your guidance.

👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White) Adoption Fee: $279

Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

Mojo is a striking tricolor Husky puppy with classic Husky looks and lots of puppy energy. As a baby, she’ll need plenty of exercise, training, and structure to grow into a well-mannered adult.

Contact Hitchcock Road Animal Services to learn more about her temperament, health, and what kind of home would be the best fit.

👉 Meet MOJO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Salinas area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these shelters, schedule a visit, and share this list with friends and neighbors. Your home could be the happy ending one of these pups is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.