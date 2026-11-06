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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salinas
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Salinas, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a family to love.
BIGGIE
- Breed: Maltese / Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $279
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Biggie is a young Maltese/terrier mix with a cute brown coat and a lot of life ahead of him. As a younger dog, he’ll benefit from regular exercise, training, and time with his people.
If you’re ready to add a fun companion to your home, the team at Hitchcock Road Animal Services can share more about his personality, vaccinations, and whether he’s a match for your family.
👉 Meet BIGGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chestnut
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County
- Phone: (831) 373-2631
Chestnut is an adorable Pit Bull/Mastiff puppy looking for a forever home. He’s still learning the basics and will need a family ready to work on obedience, leash manners, house training, and puppy socialization using patience and positive reinforcement.
If you’re up for the fun (and work!) of raising a big-hearted puppy, Chestnut could grow into a wonderful lifelong companion with your guidance.
👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MOJO
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)
- Adoption Fee: $279
- Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
- Phone: (831) 769-8850
Mojo is a striking tricolor Husky puppy with classic Husky looks and lots of puppy energy. As a baby, she’ll need plenty of exercise, training, and structure to grow into a well-mannered adult.
Contact Hitchcock Road Animal Services to learn more about her temperament, health, and what kind of home would be the best fit.
👉 Meet MOJO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Salinas area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these shelters, schedule a visit, and share this list with friends and neighbors. Your home could be the happy ending one of these pups is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.