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Salinas

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salinas

8 days ago

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Salinas, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a family to love.

BIGGIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrkNM_1GoR63o800
  • Breed: Maltese / Terrier (medium mix)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $279
  • Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
  • Phone: (831) 769-8850

Biggie is a young Maltese/terrier mix with a cute brown coat and a lot of life ahead of him. As a younger dog, he’ll benefit from regular exercise, training, and time with his people.

If you’re ready to add a fun companion to your home, the team at Hitchcock Road Animal Services can share more about his personality, vaccinations, and whether he’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet BIGGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chestnut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joJNL_1GoR63o800
  • Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Mastiff mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County
  • Phone: (831) 373-2631

Chestnut is an adorable Pit Bull/Mastiff puppy looking for a forever home. He’s still learning the basics and will need a family ready to work on obedience, leash manners, house training, and puppy socialization using patience and positive reinforcement.

If you’re up for the fun (and work!) of raising a big-hearted puppy, Chestnut could grow into a wonderful lifelong companion with your guidance.

👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MOJO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V62yK_1GoR63o800
  • Breed: Husky
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)
  • Adoption Fee: $279
  • Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services
  • Phone: (831) 769-8850

Mojo is a striking tricolor Husky puppy with classic Husky looks and lots of puppy energy. As a baby, she’ll need plenty of exercise, training, and structure to grow into a well-mannered adult.

Contact Hitchcock Road Animal Services to learn more about her temperament, health, and what kind of home would be the best fit.

👉 Meet MOJO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Salinas area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these shelters, schedule a visit, and share this list with friends and neighbors. Your home could be the happy ending one of these pups is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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