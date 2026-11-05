🎓 Salinas education jobs with multiple classroom roles open

Salinas schools are hiring steady right now, especially for folks who like working with young kids and students with special needs. If you’ve got some child development or classroom experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Monterey County Office of Education (MCOE)

Monterey County Office of Education (MCOE) Location: Salinas, CA (Mary Chapa site)

(Mary Chapa site) Salary: $18.62 – $23.76 per hour + possible $100/month medication administration stipend

+ possible Type: Full Time , M–F, 8 hrs/day, 205 days/yr

, Deadline: 11/18/2026, 5:00 PM Pacific

Work with a teaching team to support children birth to five in a Head Start early learning classroom—help with activities, play-based learning, and keeping the room safe and clean. You’ll need some early childhood education units, eligibility for a Child Development Assistant Permit, a CA driver’s license, and to pass an MCOE Spanish language test and required Tuesday/Wednesday testing.

Note: There is a separate posting for this same role marked “Internal Applicants Only” with an earlier deadline; the link above goes to the general posting.

Employer: Monterey County Office of Education

Location: Salinas, CA (Gabilan)

Salary: $24.22 – $31.28 per hour

Type: Full Time , M–F, 6.5 hrs/day, 183 days/yr

, Deadline: 11/17/2026, 5:00 PM Pacific

Support teachers in moderate/severe special education and/or mainstream classrooms—help with instruction, behavior plans, and daily care for students with disabilities. Requires a high school diploma plus either 48 college units, an AA or higher, or passing a local academic assessment, along with a CA driver’s license, and completing First Aid, CPR, and MCOE Crisis Intervention within six months; extra monthly stipends are available for skills like sign language, Braille, or specialized health care procedures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—MCOE often lists related roles and transfer options on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.