🐱 Barn & Outdoor Cats in Salinas — Adoptable Feline Helpers

Salinas has some very special cats looking for safe outdoor homes. These adoptable kitties are best as barn, shop, or warehouse cats where they can live their own independent lives and help with pest control.

All details below come from the shelters’ listings. Because many of these cats are feral, they are not suited to indoor pet life or cuddling, but they still deserve a safe place to call home.

Status: Adoptable barn cat (feral)

Adoptable barn cat (feral) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Color: Tabby

Weight: 7 lbs

Personality/Needs: Listed as a feral barn cat who needs a quiet, safe outdoor home. Not in the public Adoption Center due to fearfulness; being kept in a calm area.

Listed as a who needs a quiet, safe outdoor home. Not in the public Adoption Center due to fearfulness; being kept in a calm area. Great for: A barn, stable, ranch, or large property needing natural pest control and willing to provide shelter, food, and basic care.

A barn, stable, ranch, or large property needing and willing to provide shelter, food, and basic care. Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631 (ask Customer Service about barn cat Quesadilla)

(ask Customer Service about barn cat Quesadilla) More info on barn cats: https://www.spcamc.org/barn-cat-adoptions/

👉 Meet Quesadilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable barn cat (feral)

Adoptable barn cat (feral) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Weight: 6.7 lbs

Personality/Needs: A feral barn cat looking for a safe outdoor setup. Not social as a house pet, but can help with rodent control .

A looking for a safe outdoor setup. Not social as a house pet, but can help with . Great for: Someone with a secure barn or outbuilding who understands feral cats and can give her food, water, and shelter.

Someone with a secure barn or outbuilding who understands feral cats and can give her food, water, and shelter. Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631 (ask Customer Service about barn cat Cherry)

(ask Customer Service about barn cat Cherry) More info on barn cats: https://www.spcamc.org/barn-cat-adoptions/

👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable barn cat (feral)

Adoptable barn cat (feral) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Gender: Male

Color: Ticked Tabby

Weight: 8.7 lbs

Personality/Needs: Another feral barn cat who prefers to keep his distance from people but can be a great working cat .

Another who prefers to keep his distance from people but can be a great . Great for: A property owner who wants a humane, natural way to manage mice and is comfortable with a cat that likely won’t be touchable.

A property owner who wants a humane, natural way to manage mice and is comfortable with a cat that likely won’t be touchable. Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631 (ask Customer Service about barn cat Apple)

(ask Customer Service about barn cat Apple) More info on barn cats: https://www.spcamc.org/barn-cat-adoptions/

👉 Meet Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable barn cat (feral)

Adoptable barn cat (feral) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Color: Grey Tabby

Personality/Needs: Listed as a feral barn cat who needs a low-stress outdoor home. Not in the main Adoption Center; housed in a quieter area.

Listed as a who needs a low-stress outdoor home. Not in the main Adoption Center; housed in a quieter area. Great for: Barns, sheds, or rural properties where he can live mostly on his own terms while you provide food, water, and shelter.

Barns, sheds, or rural properties where he can live mostly on his own terms while you provide food, water, and shelter. Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631 (ask Customer Service about barn cat Miso Soup)

(ask Customer Service about barn cat Miso Soup) More info on barn cats: https://www.spcamc.org/barn-cat-adoptions/

👉 Meet Miso Soup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable barn cat (feral)

Adoptable barn cat (feral) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Personality/Needs: A feral barn cat who is not comfortable as an indoor pet but can thrive as an outdoor working cat.

A who is not comfortable as an indoor pet but can thrive as an outdoor working cat. Great for: A caring barn or property owner who can offer a safe place, regular meals, and understands that she may never be cuddly.

A caring barn or property owner who can offer a safe place, regular meals, and understands that she may never be cuddly. Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631 (ask Customer Service about barn cat Cinnabon)

(ask Customer Service about barn cat Cinnabon) More info on barn cats: https://www.spcamc.org/barn-cat-adoptions/

👉 Meet Cinnabon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable barn cat (feral)

Adoptable barn cat (feral) Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Tabby

Weight: 8.8 lbs

Personality/Needs: Another feral barn cat seeking a safe outdoor home away from the busy Adoption Center.

Another seeking a safe outdoor home away from the busy Adoption Center. Great for: A stable, farm, or large yard where she can patrol for pests while you provide basic care.

A stable, farm, or large yard where she can patrol for pests while you provide basic care. Shelter: The SPCA for Monterey County

Phone: (831) 373-2631 (ask Customer Service about barn cat Apricot)

(ask Customer Service about barn cat Apricot) More info on barn cats: https://www.spcamc.org/barn-cat-adoptions/

👉 Meet Apricot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable cat

Adoptable cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Adoption Fee: $182

Personality/Needs: Listed as a young Domestic Shorthair; for full behavior and compatibility details (kids, dogs, cats, indoor/outdoor), please check her shelter profile or call the shelter.

Listed as a young Domestic Shorthair; for full behavior and compatibility details (kids, dogs, cats, indoor/outdoor), please check her shelter profile or call the shelter. Shelter: Hitchcock Road Animal Services

Phone: (831) 769-8850

👉 Meet SAGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you have a barn, shop, or safe outdoor space in the Salinas, CA area, please consider giving one of these cats a second chance. A quick call to The SPCA for Monterey County at (831) 373-2631 or Hitchcock Road Animal Services at (831) 769-8850 can get you started.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.