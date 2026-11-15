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Kansas man dies in violent rollover accident
4 days ago
NORTON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Norton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2024 Chevy Express driven by Marvin Shaffer, 62, Garden City, was westbound on Kansas 9 approximately two and one half miles east of U.S. 283. The van traveled onto the north shoulder of the highway. The passenger side tires struck a concrete culvert causing the vehicle to turn sideways and roll.