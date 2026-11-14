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Immigration arrests go on unabated despite Trump's misgivings after the GOP's midterm wipeout
2 days ago
It’s business as usual for President Donald Trump's deportation offensive despite the Republican wipeout in the midterm elections. In Los Angeles, masked immigration officers in body armor blocked a hospital emergency room driveway in a heavily Latino neighborhood early Saturday. In central Alabama, twin 19-year-old brothers from Venezuela were arrested while driving back to college a day after the election.