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Chiefs Quotes: 11-12-26
10 days ago
ASSISTANT HEAD COACH/SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR DAVE TOUB. Q: What are you trying to do with K Harrison Butker this week that you haven't done?. TOUB: “We're going to keep pounding it. We're going to keep working it and keep kicking (K Harrison Butker) him. He's going to come through it. I mean, we're confident that he will. We're just going to keep practicing him and keep working on little things, and he's looked good in practice. There's a reason why he's still our kicker.”