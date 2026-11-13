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150-thousand to KWU for science
10 days ago
SALINA, KAN. - Big gift for Kansas Wesleyan and it will go a long way. Wednesday afternoon, Kansas Wesleyan University announced a $150,000 gift from the Jack Wilson Charitable Trust in support of the university's science programs. The investment will help strengthen educational opportunities for current and future students by enhancing equipment resources that support hands-on learning, faculty instruction and student success.