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Ed Bolen - aviation leader from Salina remembered
9 days ago
SALINA, KAN. - Memories of Ed Bolen of Salina are pouring in this week. NBAA Mourns the Passing of Salina, Kansas Native President and CEO Ed Bolen, Aviation Legend. Washington, DC, November 11, 2026 – Today, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announces with profound sadness the passing of Ed Bolen, an industry giant who led NBAA for nearly a quarter century as president and CEO.