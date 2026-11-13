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37th Annual Legislative Luncheon in Salina
8 days ago
SALINA, KAN. - Smoky Hill Education Service Center (SHESC) hosted its 37th Annual Legislative Luncheon Thursday this week. Held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the annual forum focused on current and future issues impacting Kansas classrooms, students, educators, and local communities. During the moderated legislative session, attendees and lawmakers engaged in open dialogue covering critical policy and operational topics, including: