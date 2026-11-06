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🏈 Chiefs Quotes: 11-5-26
8 days ago
ASSISTANT HEAD COACH/SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR DAVE TOUB. Q: When you say it's a confidence thing with K Harrison Butker, how do you work on that?. TOUB: “You start with practice and you get them—You try to put them in those situations. You create hard kicks. You move them around where he's having troubles, and you work on that. You talk to guys. Like, we have (K Justin) Tucker here, who's an experienced guy. What do you see? You talk to other people out there. I mean, you exhaust every possibility to get this guy right. And that's what we're doing right now. We're not just going to pull the plug.”