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Another look at Governor race
6 days ago
TOPEKA — With Democrat Cindy Holscher holding a narrow lead in the Kansas governor’s race, Republican Ty Masterson said Wednesday the results warrant “another look.”. Holscher declared victory, even though the race was too close to call, as election offices across the state braced for a hand count of ballots from 10% of the precincts in each county. An unknown number of late-arriving mail ballots and provisional ballots also could affect the total.