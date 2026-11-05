undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Six Ks. races being audited after election
5 days ago
TOPEKA, KAN. - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab announced that a close-race audit has been initiated for six races following the November 3 general election. Under K.S.A. 25-3009, a close-race audit is triggered when unofficial election results reported on election night show a race decided by 1% or less of the total votes cast. The audit involves reviewing ballots in 10% of precincts in each county for the selected race. It is conducted in addition to the routine post-election audit, with at least one precinct audited in each county.