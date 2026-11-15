Salina’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands adding staff before the next rush. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and some solid commission potential.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 2450 S. 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Type: Full-time (posting also notes part-time)

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store day to day: opening/closing, stocking, cash deposits, and leading the team. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance, plus a chance to grow into higher management.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping shelves stocked, displays fresh, and the store clean so guests have a great beauty shopping experience. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 25 lbs, and don’t mind flexible hours including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour base + uncapped commission

Sell phones and wireless plans with unlimited earning potential—employees average about $17/hour at minimum expectations, and top performers can reach $30+/hour. Great if you’re outgoing, into tech, and want bonuses, 401(k), and room to grow.

Employer: Retail Odyssey (Advantage Solutions)

Location: Salina, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13/hour

Work inside local stores building displays, resetting shelves, and tracking inventory for big-name brands. No experience needed, training provided, and extra hours may be available—good option if you want flexible, physical work and like working mostly on your own.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.