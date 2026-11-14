Salina’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road but still want to sleep in your own bed most nights. These local driving and route roles all offer steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: UniFirst

UniFirst Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission from day one)

You’ll run a set route, deliver and pick up uniforms and products, and build long-term customer relationships. Daytime, Monday–Friday only, with benefits like 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: UniFirst

UniFirst Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role covers different delivery routes when regular reps are out, so every day looks a little different. You’ll deliver garments, handle invoices and inventory, and support new accounts, all on a Monday–Friday day shift with full benefits and training.

Employer: B-5 Trucking

B-5 Trucking Location: Salina / Wamego, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a Class A rig hauling grain locally with home every night. You’ll run heavy tractor–trailers (up to 80,000 GVW), do pre/post-trip inspections, keep logs, and report issues to dispatch.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.