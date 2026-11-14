Salina’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, free or discounted food, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gambino's Pizza of Hays

Gambino's Pizza of Hays Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour

Apply: gambinospizza.com/careers

Hiring delivery drivers and kitchen crew to help make pizza, pasta, and wings. Perks include competitive pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, insurance, 401(k), college scholarships, paid time off, and free food. In-person work with a local owner, not a big chain.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $12.60 – $17.85 per hour

Travel center deli role where you prep food, stock the hot case, and keep the deli area clean and organized. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans (full-time), PTO, family leave, 401(k), and development programs. Good fit if you like staying busy and working with all kinds of travelers.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests and helping keep the flow at the door. Restaurant, retail, or supervisory experience is preferred, along with strong communication skills and basic computer and math skills. Great if you like sports, crowds, and being the first friendly face people see.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week. The sooner you apply, the more options you’ll have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.