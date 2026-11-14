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🍽️ Salina KS Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Salina’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, free or discounted food, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.
Counter, Kitchen and Delivery Staff – Gambino's Pizza
- Employer: Gambino's Pizza of Hays
- Location: Salina, KS
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour
- Apply: gambinospizza.com/careers
Hiring delivery drivers and kitchen crew to help make pizza, pasta, and wings. Perks include competitive pay, flexible scheduling, paid training, insurance, 401(k), college scholarships, paid time off, and free food. In-person work with a local owner, not a big chain.
Deli Production Team Member – Pilot Flying J
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Salina, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.60 – $17.85 per hour
Travel center deli role where you prep food, stock the hot case, and keep the deli area clean and organized. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans (full-time), PTO, family leave, 401(k), and development programs. Good fit if you like staying busy and working with all kinds of travelers.
Greeter – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Salina, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house role greeting guests and helping keep the flow at the door. Restaurant, retail, or supervisory experience is preferred, along with strong communication skills and basic computer and math skills. Great if you like sports, crowds, and being the first friendly face people see.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week. The sooner you apply, the more options you’ll have.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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