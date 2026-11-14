Salina’s retail scene is busy right now, with several big chains hiring for leadership roles. If you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,500 – $125,000/year

Run the whole store operation, from sales and merchandising to staffing and customer experience in both retail and pharmacy. This role is ideal if you have solid retail management experience and want a clear path to grow, with structured training and transparent pay.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 2450 S. 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, from opening/closing and cash handling to stocking, displays, and leading associates. Good fit if you like a fast pace, don’t mind physical work, and want benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and education assistance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2900 S 9th St, Salina, KS 67401

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $33/hour plus possible premiums and incentives

Lead the front-end team focused on checkout, returns, and customer service while keeping things compliant and efficient. Comes with strong benefits, paid education through Live Better U, and extra pay opportunities based on performance and schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.