Salina’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travel therapists and clinical pros. If you’re looking to stay local or hit the road, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Salina, KS

Type: Travel / Internship

Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8‑hour day shifts

, , Pay: $2,821 per week

Travel PT role in an inpatient setting, with steady daytime hours and a clear 13‑week contract. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay while building experience in a hospital environment.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Salina, KS

Type: Travel / Internship

Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8‑hour day shifts

, , Pay: $2,848 per week

Similar inpatient travel PT setup with slightly higher weekly pay. Great if you want daytime work, a defined contract, and strong income in a lower‑cost area.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Full‑time RD role working with in‑center and home dialysis patients as part of an interdisciplinary team. You’ll handle nutrition assessments, patient education, and ongoing counseling to improve kidney‑related outcomes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and may link to similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.