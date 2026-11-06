📣 Salina, KS Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Salina’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in niche areas like fire safety and funeral planning. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (base + commission, bonuses, car package)

Sell fire protection products and services, from extinguishers to alarm systems, to new business customers. This role stands out for its solid base pay plus commission, car package, 12-week sales training, and strong benefits including 401(k) with company match and ESOP.

Employer: Weis Fire & Safety Equipment Co., Inc.

Location: Salina, KS (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$98,000 per year

Lead all marketing for a long-time, family-owned fire service company that builds fire trucks and safety equipment. You’ll own the marketing strategy and budget, manage a small team, run trade shows, support sales with proposals, and help launch new products that directly support firefighters.

Employer: Precoa , serving Heier Scott Mortuary and Cremations

, serving Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Typical average $45,000–$55,000/year, no earning cap

Meet with families on pre-set, qualified appointments to help them plan ahead for funeral and cremation services. This role is appealing if you want meaningful, community-focused work, strong marketing and lead support, and uncapped earning potential with incentive trips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.