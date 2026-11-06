🏭 Salina, KS Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple $25+/hr Roles

Salina’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring full-time help. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy Location: Salina, KS

Pay: $26.10/hour starting

Type: Full-time , B shift nights (Sun–Tue, every other Wed)

, B shift nights (Sun–Tue, every other Wed) Big lead-acid battery plant where you keep tooling ready for changeovers, maintain and repair parts, and help improve equipment. Weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition help make this a strong long-term role if you’re mechanically minded.

Employer: Cargill

Cargill Location: Salina, KS

Pay: $26/hour

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m., some weekends)

, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m., some weekends) Keep a grain and oilseed facility running by maintaining conveyors, pumps, fans, and other equipment, plus using lifts and power tools. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: CJ Schwan's (Red Baron®, Tony’s®, Freschetta®, Edwards®, more)

(Red Baron®, Tony’s®, Freschetta®, Edwards®, more) Location: Salina, KS

Pay: $18/hour + $2/hour shift differential from 3 p.m.–6 a.m.

+ from 3 p.m.–6 a.m. Type: Full-time , 1st shift (5 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

, 1st shift (5 a.m.–3:30 p.m.) Work on a food production line unpacking ingredients, assembling and packing products, and checking quality in a USDA-regulated plant. Weekly Friday pay, up to 2 weeks PTO in year one, 7 paid holidays + 2 personal days, multiple health plans, 401(k) with up to 4% match, and more.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Salina, KS

Pay: $19.15/hour entry , rising to $23.80/hour by 3 years

, rising to by 3 years Type: Full-time , all shifts available

, all shifts available Pick, pack, and stage auto parts using RF scanners and move boxes around a busy distribution center. Offers shift differentials, medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discounts, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings in Salina too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.