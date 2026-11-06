🛒 Salina, KS Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Salina’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to grow into management or just pick up steady hours. Here are a few standout roles hiring today.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,400 – $67,235 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a high-volume travel center and restaurant, drive sales, manage a team, and handle P&L and inventory. Comes with fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Pilot Company

Pilot Company Location: Salina, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.20 – $16.53 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-line role helping travelers with fast, friendly service, running the register, and keeping things stocked and clean. Perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, PTO, and low-cost health plans for full-time.

Employer: Central National Bank

Location: Salina, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Be the main contact for new accounts and consumer loans, help customers with day-to-day banking, and grow your skills through cross-training. Offers paid holidays, vacation, sick and volunteer time, health/dental/vision options, 401(k) with match, and a supportive team—no prior banking experience required.

If something here fits your skills, click through and apply soon—employers are moving fast on customer-focused folks in Salina.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.