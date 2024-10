Here's a look at rules of political signs in Salina. How and where to place them

As voting for the 2024 general election has already begun, political signs are everywhere, but just where are they allowed to be displayed?

Since the passing of Kansas law K.S.A 25-2711 in 2015, rules on political signs within 45 days of an election are much looser than they were before.

That law prohibits cities and counties from regulating or prohibiting the placement or number of political signs on private property, but it does allow local governments to regulate the size and set-back distance of such signs.

Since this change, cities, including Salina, have begun to change how they navigate their rules and regulations on signage.

What regulations does Salina have on political signs?

In Salina, outside of the 45-day election window, city code restricts temporary signs on private property to only two signs per parcel, according to Shawn Homan, building official.

"The distinction between residential and commercial regulations are that on residential lots, the signs can be eight-square-feet in area or under and on commercial lots, they get up to 32-square-feet and under," Homan said.

With the 2015 state law change, Homan said during the 45-day window, the only real restriction on temporary signs is in how big they are.

"The effect (of that law) is we do not regulate the number of temporary signs, almost anywhere, as long as they are eight square-feet and below," said Homan.

Homan said businesses are still allowed to have two larger signs, with the 32-square-foot regulation in place, but those businesses can have an unlimited number of the eight-square-foot signs.

In addition to allowing an unlimited number of temporary signs, the city also allows signs in the public right-of-way on private property, including out to the curb, during this 45-day window, with a few exceptions.

"As long as they're not creating a clear sight-triangle obstruction or some kind of safety concern, we don't regulate content, we don't regulate the number," Homan said. "We only regulate the placement to make sure they're not creating some kind of hazard."

Finally, Homan said there are a few places in the city where the 2015 law doesn't apply, typically medians in streets, since they are not adjacent to private property.

There are also restrictions on political activity or electioneering within 250 feet of a polling site on election day or at an advance polling location, which is the City-County building for Saline County, during the designated advance voting time period.

Salina website offers tools on political sign regulations

Because these rules and regulations can be a bit confusing, Homan said the city of Salina has made steps to help residents and business owners navigate them.

One such tool is a political signs and electioneering map on the city's maps page on its website.

This map not only shows the places where signs are not allowed, but also shows polling places within the city with the 250-foot buffer surrounding it.

Finally, the city's Community and Developmental Services department is open to questions from residents and business owners about temporary or political signs. The department can be reached by calling 785-309-5715.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Here's a look at rules of political signs in Salina. How and where to place them