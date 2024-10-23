Salina's growing public art collection has how many pieces?

With around 200 pieces on display across the city, there are plenty of opportunities to see Salina's public art collection, and even more work for city staff to maintain them.

According to Brad Anderson, director of the arts and humanities department for Salina, the city commission approved a public art program in July of 2000, and since that time, nearly 130 pieces have been added to public spaces.

"Since the inception of that public art program, there have been private and public projects that have taken place to put a considerable number of pieces in our community," Anderson said.

A process to acquire public art for Salina

The person in charge of making sure all this art is catalogued and cared for is Crystal Hammerschmidt, art services coordinator for Salina Arts and Humanities.

Hammerschmidt said since the inception of this program, there is a policy that takes place for the city to acquire art, beginning with its Community Art and Design Advisory Committee.

"They are a recommending body, they don't make any final decisions," Hammerschmidt said.

From there the recommendation goes to the city's Art Commission and then onto the Salina City Commission, which gives final say before any public art is created or acquired.

Maintaining Salina's public art collection a major task

One of the most important parts of Hammerschmidt's job is making sure that public art in the city's collection is not only archived and catalogued, but also maintained.

"As that collection grows, we have to maintain it," she said. "That is something I try to make sure is at the forefront of our discussions."

It starts with simple things like making sure signs provide proper information that is up to date and accurate. It can tell observers not to touch a sculpture and explain whether a piece has undergone or will need full restoration.

This maintenance is something that Hammerschmidt said she and the department have been taking more seriously. The Community Art and Design Advisory Committee (CAD) now helps, given the time it can take to go out and assess each piece.

She said the members of CAD are basically tasked with taking on a number of the pieces and evaluating them to see what the need is for that care and maintenance.

"Prioritizing (is important)," she said. "Where are we at this year, what do we have and what is our highest priority?''

One thing that makes this easier is the fact that public art is often in places that fall under other city departments, especially Parks and Recreation, meaning the cost of maintenance doesn't have to fall solely on Arts and Humanities.

"(Parks and Recreation Director) Jeff Hammond has just been fabulous to work with," she said. "I'm lucky to be within a city that … sees the value in this."

Some recent examples of this collaboration on maintenance includes the "Splash" mosaic at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park and the miniature Statue of Liberty in Oakdale Park.

The Statue of Liberty and its informational plaque were recently removed from the pedestal they sat on to undergo a full restoration.

"The statue is a mix of copper and lead and it's not solid," Hammerschmidt said. "It's a pretty thin metal."

That project is currently underway with the help of Salina-based Rich Bergen, the son of Richard Bergen, who created the "Ad Astra" statue that sits atop the Kansas Statehouse.

"Rich's studio is just a few blocks north of (downtown Salina)," she said. "He'll be able to restore it and finish up the patina."

Hammerschmidt said she is particularly excited for this restoration, as it's a piece that has been a staple in Salina for decades.

When it's complete, there will still be more maintenance to come on the other pieces across the city. Fortunately, the work to figuring out the priority pieces is already underway.

"Hopefully, by the end of this year, we'll have all our (public art) evaluations complete," Hammerschmidt said.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina's growing public art collection has how many pieces?