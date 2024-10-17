Open in App
    Salina Journal

    General election candidate forum announced by Salina League of Women Voters

    By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal,

    2 days ago

    Only a few weeks are left until polls open for the 2024 general election, and the Salina League of Women Voters have announced a candidate forum for local competitive races.

    Beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, the league will host a forum in the Watson Room of the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Ave. and have invited candidates from three Saline County races.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjZwg_0wAKECI700

    Candidates invited are John Baker and J.R. Claeys, Kansas Senate District 24 race; Lori Blake and Clarke Sanders, Kansas House District 69 race; and Annie Grevas and Kathleen Malone Crouch, Saline County Commission District 2.

    The league said if candidates don't attend, they have been invited to send a written statement.

    The forum will follow a familiar format as seen in previous league forums, with one-minute opening and closing statements, questions from the audience and questions from local media. It will be moderated by league members Bruce Wyatt and Cori Sherman North.

    According to the local league, the League of Women is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages people to be informed and to have active participation in government.

    This forum is open to the public, with the league also compiling an informational booklet with questions and candidate information that will be available at the forum, can be found at several locations in Salina and on the league's website, www.lwvsalina.org .

    This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: General election candidate forum announced by Salina League of Women Voters

