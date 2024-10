With just over two weeks left before the starting pistol fires, Salina's Crossroads Marathon announced it has reached more than 5,000 registrations.

In just its third year of existence, the marathon, at 5,025 registrants as of Oct. 16, will be the largest marathon event by registrations for the second year in a row in Kansas after more than 3,000 registered in 2023.

In a news release, race organizers said there are now registrants from all 50 states, and from at least six other countries. This includes more than 2,225 runners from outside Kansas and nearly 4,300 from outside of Salina.

Due to sponsors, 100% of the race entry fees from the Crossroads Marathon go to five local youth sports organizations: Salina Burn Track and Field Club, Salina Family YMCA, Kansas Youth Sports, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative and the School Marathon Foundation.

Volunteers still needed for Salina Crossroads Marathon

According to the organizers, there is still a need for volunteers, and those interested can sign up online . The biggest need right now is for course monitors, who help ensure safety along the course.

"Volunteers are what separate the very best marathons from other races," said Daniel Craig, co-race director. "We were blown away by both the number of individuals who volunteered for last year's race as well as their passion and commitment to ensuring that every runner had an amazing experience."

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: In just third year, Salina's Crossroads Marathon reaches 5,000 registrations