    • Salina Journal

    Here's how to track Big Boy 4014 as it makes its way to Salina this week

    By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal,

    2 days ago

    Big Boy No. 4014, Union Pacific steam locomotive is rolling into Salina this week, giving people in central Kansas another chance to see the 132-feet long train.

    Originally put into service in 1941, the 4-8-8-4 locomotive, weighing 1.2 million pounds, is one of 25 Big Boys made and is the world's largest steam locomotive. It is the only one currently in service after being restored by the UP Heritage steam team in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

    Here's what to know as the No. 4014 Big Boy stops in Salina.

    Follow the Big Boy as it steams its way to Salina

    According to the UP Steam Schedule , the 4014 is likely to arrive in Salina on Thursday, Oct. 17, after it departs from a scheduled stop in Topeka at 12:45 p.m.

    The locomotive will stay in Salina overnight and have an official public viewing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Salina Depot, 400 N. 13th St.

    Big Boy will be in Salina for another night before departing at 9 a.m. on Saturday to make its way toward Hays, with a short stop in Wilson along the way.

    People looking to see the train can come to this public viewing or can check the Steam Locomotive Tracking map on UP's website. UP Steam also updates its X account regularly with information about where its heritage trains are located.

    What safety precautions should Big Boy viewers take?

    While the instinct might be to see the world's largest steam locomotive up close and personal, UP said, for safety reasons, pedestrians should stay back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks.

    This distance is set as a precaution to avoid debris or steam from the train and being hit by the train itself.

    UP has policies about where photos and video can be taken near company property, including the prohibition of photos from tracks, bridges, company buildings and signal towers.

    Photo and video takers should also follow the 25-foot guideline for the same safety reasons as other pedestrians. Additionally, due to the size of the 4014, 132 feet long, staying farther back allows the entire locomotive to be in frame for photos and videos.

    This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Here's how to track Big Boy 4014 as it makes its way to Salina this week

