John Baker and J.R. Claeys for Kansas Senate District 24 | Salina Voters Guide

Democrat John Baker is running for Kansas Senate District 24 against incumbent J.R. Claeys, R-Salina.

District 24 covers all of Saline and Dickinson Counties. A lawyer with experience in labor and employment law, Baker is first time candidate.

The Salina Journal posed the same questions to each candidate. Answers were not edited for spelling, grammar or content.

Claeys didn't respond to emails sent to the account listed on the Saline County Election Office candidate list, and attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.

What background information would you like voters to know about you and why you are running for office?

John Baker: I'm an attorney with a background in customer service and construction, and I became politically active during the COVID-19 pandemic, realizing that community organizing and direct action are essential for meaningful change. I'm running to fight for fully funded public education, Medicaid expansion, and reproductive rights. I also support legalizing marijuana for both medical and recreational use to boost the economy and address social justice issues. Additionally, I believe in making affordable childcare accessible to all Kansas families.

Kansas needs leaders who will stand up for the people, not special interests. I'm committed to challenging the status quo and building a future where our communities thrive.

Property taxes are largely a local issue, but what should the Legislature do about rising property taxes?

Baker: The Kansas Legislature can take meaningful steps to address rising property taxes. One way is by ensuring the state fully funds essential services like public education and infrastructure, which would reduce the burden on local governments and, in turn, on property owners. Expanding revenue streams, such as legalizing and taxing marijuana, could help ease this pressure.

I also support reasonable limits on property valuation increases to prevent dramatic spikes in property taxes, particularly for seniors and working families. Another crucial step is shifting the property tax burden away from residential homeowners and onto businesses that have benefited from significant tax breaks in recent years. By ensuring that corporations pay their fair share, we can reduce the tax load on homeowners and provide targeted relief to those who need it most.

Do you support taxpayer dollars going to vouchers or other forms of school choice for students attending private schools?

Baker: I do not support using taxpayer dollars to fund vouchers or other forms of school choice for students attending private schools. Public funds should be invested in strengthening our public education system, which serves the vast majority of Kansas students. Diverting taxpayer dollars to private schools undermines public education by reducing the resources available for public schools, especially those already facing funding challenges.

Private schools are not held to the same standards of accountability and transparency as public schools, and they can select their student body, often excluding those with disabilities or other special needs. Our focus should be on fully funding public schools, ensuring every child—regardless of their background—has access to a high-quality education. Public education is the foundation of a fair and equitable society, and we must protect it by ensuring that taxpayer dollars are dedicated to public schools, not private interests.

What do you think is the appropriate role of the Legislature on abortion policy following the Value Them Both vote?

Baker: Following the Value Them Both vote, in which Kansans decisively rejected a constitutional amendment to further restrict abortion rights, it’s clear that the people of Kansas want to maintain access to reproductive healthcare, including the right to an abortion. The Legislature's role should now be to respect that mandate and focus on ensuring that abortion policies reflect the will of the people.

This means protecting access to safe, legal abortion and ensuring that healthcare providers can offer these services without fear of government overreach or retaliation. The Legislature should work to safeguard privacy, maintain access to reproductive healthcare, and prevent further attempts to undermine the rights that Kansans voted to protect. The focus should now shift to ensuring all healthcare decisions remain personal, private, and free from political interference.

Do you support Medicaid expansion? Why or why not?

Baker: Yes, I strongly support Medicaid expansion in Kansas. Expanding Medicaid would provide healthcare access to thousands of Kansans who are currently uninsured or underinsured, especially working families and rural communities. It would also help keep struggling rural hospitals open by reducing uncompensated care costs, while bringing billions of federal dollars into Kansas to support our healthcare system. Medicaid expansion would create jobs, improve health outcomes, and reduce mortality rates across the state. No one should have to choose between getting the care they need and paying their bills. Expanding Medicaid is the right thing to do for Kansas.

What is the appropriate role of the Legislature in promoting economic development? And does the approach differ for large and small businesses?

Baker: The Legislature plays a critical role in promoting economic development by creating an environment where both large and small businesses can thrive. For large businesses, the focus should be on infrastructure investments, workforce development, and targeted incentives that attract industries to Kansas while ensuring they contribute their fair share in taxes and provide real benefits to local communities. For small businesses, the Legislature should work to reduce barriers, provide access to affordable loans, and offer targeted tax relief. Small businesses are vital to our local economies, so policies should support their growth by expanding access to healthcare, capital, and training programs. While the approach may differ for large and small businesses, the goal remains the same: fostering a balanced economy where all businesses can succeed.

What should the state government's role be in the issue of homelessness?

Baker: As a state, we need to address homelessness by tackling its root causes and providing the necessary resources. This includes investing in affordable housing, mental health services, and addiction treatment programs to help prevent and reduce homelessness. The state should work closely with local governments, nonprofits, and community organizations to develop comprehensive solutions that address housing instability, job training, and healthcare access.

As a state, we need to address homelessness by tackling its root causes and providing the necessary resources. This includes investing in affordable housing, mental health services, and addiction treatment programs to help prevent and reduce homelessness. The state should work closely with local governments, nonprofits, and community organizations to develop comprehensive solutions that address housing instability, job training, and healthcare access.

Politics often requires compromise and debating ideas. What is an issue you've changed your mind on after listening to the other side?

Baker: I grew up in a very conservative household, and my early beliefs reflected that. However, as I’ve grown older and gained more life experience, my views have shifted dramatically. I came to realize that many of the policies I once supported weren’t creating the fair and equitable society I now believe in. For years now, I’ve held firm to my progressive values, advocating for healthcare access, fully funded public education, and social justice.

While my core beliefs haven’t changed in a long time, I understand that politics requires compromise and open dialogue. I value the process of debating ideas and listening to different perspectives. It’s crucial to engage with those who disagree and find common ground to create meaningful solutions. Progress comes from standing firm in our values while also recognizing the importance of collaboration in a diverse society.

What other issue(s) are top priorities for you?

Baker: Affordable childcare, criminal justice reform, and protecting workers' rights. Ensuring access to affordable, high-quality childcare is crucial for children’s development and for working parents’ economic stability. I believe the state must take action to reduce the burden on families and expand access to these services.

I’m also committed to reforming our criminal justice system, particularly by legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. This would not only bring economic benefits but also address social justice issues, like the over-incarceration of nonviolent offenders.

Protecting workers' rights is another top priority, including raising the minimum wage, expanding access to healthcare, and supporting labor unions. By focusing on these issues, we can build a fairer, stronger Kansas that works for everyone.

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: John Baker and J.R. Claeys for Kansas Senate District 24 | Salina Voters Guide