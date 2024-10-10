Open in App
    Lori Blake and Clarke Sanders for Kansas House District 69 | Salina Voters Guide

    By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNXTN_0w1Ov7FK00

    Kansas Rep. Clarke Sanders, R-Salina, is seeking to retain his seat covering portions of Salina and southern Saline County against Democratic challenger Lori Blake.

    Sanders has held the seat since his election in 2020. Blake is the former executive director of Child Advocacy and Parenting Services.

    The Salina Journal posed the same questions to each candidate. Answers were not edited for spelling, grammar or content.

    What background information would you like voters to know about you and why you are running for office?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClFpP_0w1Ov7FK00

    Lori Blake: Over three decades as a small business owner and administrator in public education, disability supports and child abuse prevention, I have learned families are the foundation for society. When they thrive, we all do. My leadership is steeped locally through community investment. I love meeting new people and discovering how we are connected. By focusing on common ground, the group mind blooms and solutions for the greater good become rooted to create lasting change.

    I am running to solve problems and represent my community, not a party. I am concerned about the loss of local control for our schools, cities, and counties; the attack on public servants like our teachers, medical providers, and law enforcement officers; and the dichotomy between corporate demands for independence from government intrusion versus an individual’s right for the same freedoms. I want Kansas to be a place for all children and families to thrive.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIRA5_0w1Ov7FK00

    Clarke Sanders: I am running for re-election to continue the work I have begun.

    Property taxes are largely a local issue, but what should the Legislature do about rising property taxes?

    Blake: This is a complex issue as taxing entities vary across the state and each county's valuation is impacted by economic factors such as population, occupancy, agriculture production and local businesses. There needs to be bipartisan dialogue to consider all options including the following:

    • Review exemptions from the top down to analyze whether they accomplished their intent.
    • Consider reinstating the Ad Valorem Tax Relief Fund.
    • Assess the potential of a similar levy used like the school mils intended to equalize access to state funding despite counties with lower valuation.

    These are very surface level ideas. When elected, I look forward to studying the issue.

    Sanders: Cut the State mill levy to 16 mills

    Do you support taxpayer dollars going to vouchers or other forms of school choice for students attending private schools?

    Blake: No. Public dollars should remain with public institutions.

    Sanders: Yes as long of the schools are accredited.

    What do you think is the appropriate role of the Legislature on abortion policy following the Value Them Both vote?

    Blake: The voting public has voiced their opinion on this matter. There is no role unless that fact changes.

    Sanders: Work for pro life legislation that is constitutional. For example, I authored the "Infant Born Alive Protection Act" that basically says if a baby survives an abortion attempt they must be given treatment to attempt to keep the baby alive.

    Do you support Medicaid expansion? Why or why not?

    Blake: I support having a hearing where there is equal access from both sides of the issue and to allow debate on the floor of the house and senate. Medicaid expansion would provide medical care to thousands of child and the working poor. I would want to learn more about the financial investment required. On the surface, it appears to be a win-win for Kansans, but I have not studied the budgetary implications.

    Sanders: No. Too expensive and it would add about 150,000 able bodied Kansans between the ages of 19-60 years old and would put people who truly need help further back in line.

    What is the appropriate role of the Legislature in promoting economic development? And does the approach differ for large and small businesses?

    Blake: The legislature must balance the growth of the Kansas economy, stewardship of its natural resources and needs of its citizens to create or eliminate policies that foster innovation and production. Whether large business or small, the legislature should analyze the benefit of models for the greater good.

    Sanders: Create an economic environment that makes it easy for businesses large or small to do business in Kansas with a minimum amount of regulation and as low of business taxes as possible.

    What should the state government's role be in the issue of homelessness?

    Blake: The barriers to affordable housing look different in communities across the state. Our response to the childcare crisis has been to streamline data systems and provide grants which local entities can utilize to address the problem through their needs. This model could be replicated.

    Sanders: This is a big problem all over the State. For starters, we should pass a law that does not allow one County or City to "ship" their homeless to another County or City.

    Politics often requires compromise and debating ideas. What is an issue you've changed your mind on after listening to the other side?

    Blake: I try not to enter a debate with a hard line because my perspective is singular. By listening to diverse thoughts and focusing on the greater good, a solution generally can be reached. Collaboration and compromise are the foundation for representative leadership. This is the attitude I try to use as an approach to solve problems. Partisan politics are stifling progress and unity.

    Sanders: I am working with a Democrat to try and pass a bill that offers protections to anybody doing their job as opposed to just certain people such as sports officials.

    What other issue(s) are top priorities for you?

    Blake: Maintaining funding for public education and meeting the statutory mandate to fully fund Special Education is at the top of my list. Increasing access to mental health supports including rehabilitation centers for people struggling with chemical dependency is also a priority. I will work from a platform to support children and families in a way that Kansans are proud to call this home and that they can thrive in our economy instead of merely survive.

    Sanders: Getting reliable internet into rural Kansas

