🍽️ Several Salida Food Service Jobs With $18–$22/hr Pay

Salida’s food scene is busy, and a few local kitchens are hiring right now. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and steady hours.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Salida, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for a healthcare facility, preparing meals for patients and following set diets and recipes. Good fit if you have experience cooking in large batches and want stable, year-round work with a focus on safety and patient care.

Employer: Currents Restaurant

Location: Salida, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour, based on experience

Busy local spot looking for experienced line cooks for fry, grill, and sauté. Nights and weekends, in-person, with higher pay for strong skills and quick learners.

Employer: Currents Restaurant

Location: Salida, CO

Type: In-person (schedule not specified)

In-person (schedule not specified) Salary: $18.00 per hour

Entry-level kitchen role keeping dishes, cookware, and equipment clean and organized. Great way to get into the restaurant world, learn basic prep, and work in a fast-paced, team-focused kitchen.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.