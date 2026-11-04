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🏥 Salida, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses
Salida’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like fast-paced hospital work or focused on-call shifts. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Salida, Colorado.
LPN Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Salida, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Perks: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus (FT)
Skilled nursing role where you’ll provide hands-on care, supervise CNAs, and help residents reach their best level of health. Good fit if you want steady hours, teamwork, and room to grow within a large, established healthcare company.
Surgical Technician
- Employer: Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Location: Salida, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Perks: $3,600 sign-on bonus, competitive pay, benefits, mountain-town lifestyle
Work in a state-of-the-art OR, assisting surgeons, managing sterile fields, and rotating through Sterile Processing and Endoscopy. Great for someone who wants advanced skills, modern equipment, and a tight surgical team.
Forensic Nurse Examiner
- Employer: The Alliance
- Location: Salida, CO (in person)
- Type: Part-time / PRN (1–10 hours/week expected)
- Pay: From $50/hour + $3/hour for on-call
- Benefits: Limited PRN benefits, EAP, wellness stipend, flexible schedule
Provide trauma-informed exams and care for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, plus evidence collection and court testimony when needed. Ideal if you’re an experienced RN/APRN with SANE training who wants meaningful, on-call work with a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many local employers are open to talking about schedules and experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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