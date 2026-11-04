🏥 Salida, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses

Salida’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like fast-paced hospital work or focused on-call shifts. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in Salida, Colorado.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Salida, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus (FT)

Skilled nursing role where you’ll provide hands-on care, supervise CNAs, and help residents reach their best level of health. Good fit if you want steady hours, teamwork, and room to grow within a large, established healthcare company.

Employer: Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center

Location: Salida, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $3,600 sign-on bonus, competitive pay, benefits, mountain-town lifestyle

Work in a state-of-the-art OR, assisting surgeons, managing sterile fields, and rotating through Sterile Processing and Endoscopy. Great for someone who wants advanced skills, modern equipment, and a tight surgical team.

Employer: The Alliance

Location: Salida, CO (in person)

Type: Part-time / PRN (1–10 hours/week expected)

(1–10 hours/week expected) Pay: From $50/hour + $3/hour for on-call

Benefits: Limited PRN benefits, EAP, wellness stipend, flexible schedule

Provide trauma-informed exams and care for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, plus evidence collection and court testimony when needed. Ideal if you’re an experienced RN/APRN with SANE training who wants meaningful, on-call work with a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many local employers are open to talking about schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.