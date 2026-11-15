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🏥 Salem, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN Openings
Salem’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you’re an RN looking to stay local but grow your skills (and paycheck), these roles are worth a look.
Cardiovascular Operating Room Registered Nurse (CVOR)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Salem, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide specialized perioperative care for complex heart and thoracic surgeries in the cardiovascular OR. You’ll scrub and circulate, work closely with surgeons and anesthesia, and support patients and families before, during, and after surgery.
RN Mother Baby Postpartum
- Employer: LewisGale Regional Health System – LewisGale Medical Center
- Location: Salem, VA
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, nights 7p–7a, rotating weekends/holidays)
- Hourly Pay: $31.70 – $47.54 / hour (typical hire is below midpoint)
Care for moms and newborns on the Mother/Baby unit, with chances to float to other Women’s Services areas. This role offers self-scheduling, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance), and lots of support for your nursing career.
RN Inpatient General Surgical
- Employer: LewisGale Regional Health System – LewisGale Medical Center
- Location: Salem, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Hourly Pay: $31.70 – $47.54 / hour (typical hire is below midpoint)
Provide patient-centered care on an inpatient surgical unit, from admission through discharge. New grads are welcome, and you’ll get solid benefits plus education support like tuition help and certification support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital has similar openings on nearby units.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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