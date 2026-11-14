Healthcare hiring in Salem, VA is steady right now, especially for nurses and cardiac specialists. If you’re looking to grow your skills while staying local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Salem, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with orthopedic trauma patients, from admission through recovery. Good fit if you like fast-paced bedside care, close teamwork, and being a strong advocate for patients and families.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Salem, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support advanced heart rhythm care in a specialized EP lab. You’ll work with high-tech equipment and a cardiac team to diagnose and treat complex rhythm issues.

Employer: LewisGale Regional Health System

Location: Salem, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.61 – $31.65/hour, plus sign-on bonus up to $7,000

Help patients regain strength and independence after illness or injury. This role offers strong benefits, steady patient relationships over 2–3 week stays, and a big focus on teamwork and career growth.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Salem, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Designed for new RNs, this residency lets you learn on the job with preceptors, classes, and mentorship. You’ll rotate through units, build confidence, and sharpen your clinical judgment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.