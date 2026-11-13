Healthcare hiring is steady in Salem, VA right now, especially for nurses and rehab pros. If you’re licensed in Virginia and want steady hours or flexible PRN work, these are worth a look.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (LGP – Salem Hematology Oncology)

HCA Healthcare (LGP – Salem Hematology Oncology) Location: Salem, VA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days (no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call)

(no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call) Pay: $21.10 – $30.60/hour (typical range; most hired below midpoint)

Clinic-based LPN role with daytime hours only—great if you want work–life balance. You’ll handle patient flow, vitals, test follow-ups, triage calls, and support hematology/oncology providers. Includes a full HCA benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and education support.

Employer: LewisGale Medical Center / LewisGale Regional Health System

Location: Salem, VA

Type: Full-time (no travel)

(no travel) Pay: $36.61 – $54.91/hour (typical range; most hired below midpoint)

Leadership role for an experienced RN (4+ years) overseeing psychiatric nursing operations and emergencies. You’ll coordinate admissions, staffing, quality initiatives, and support hospital-wide nursing goals. Comes with comprehensive HCA benefits, including medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition/student loan assistance.

Employer: Salem Health & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Salem, VA

Type: PRN / As-needed

Pay: Competitive rate of pay (exact amount not listed)

Flexible PRN PT role in a state-of-the-art rehab gym, working with an in-house therapy team. You’ll evaluate residents, create treatment plans, supervise PTAs/aides, and help patients regain strength and independence. Full-time staff get health, dental, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Salem Health & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Salem, VA

Type: PRN / As-needed

Pay: Competitive rate of pay (exact amount not listed)

PRN OT role focused on meaningful, one-on-one rehab work with residents. You’ll evaluate, plan, and deliver OT treatments, supervise OTAs/aides, and work closely with the care team. Full-time associates are eligible for health and dental (after 60–90 days), PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.