🏭 Salem, VA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Manufacturing in Salem, VA is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and steady shifts for folks who like hands-on work.

Below are several full-time roles you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Capstone Logistics, LLC Location: Salem, VA (Kroger Salem Salvage site)

Salem, VA (Kroger Salem Salvage site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $800–$900 per week, paid weekly

Fast-paced, very physical warehouse role loading/unloading, sorting, palletizing, and general cleanup. Weekly pay, benefits after 60 days, paid training, and room to move up or even join a travel team that supports sites around the country.

Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group – Medeco Security Locks

Location: Salem, VA (on-site)

Salem, VA (on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $21.71–$27.00 per hour (includes shift differential)

Run CNC machines to make high-security lock and key parts, with chances for overtime. This role comes with paid time off, 12 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, and a 401(k) with employer contributions and match, plus training and growth options.

Employer: ASSA ABLOY Group – Medeco Security Locks

Location: Salem, VA (on-site)

Salem, VA (on-site) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $20.21–$25.50 per hour

Keep automated bar-feed machines stocked and running smoothly—cutting bar stock, checking oil and coolant, doing light maintenance, and keeping the area clean. Offers the same strong benefits package as other Medeco roles, plus daily variety and chances to build your technical skills.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.