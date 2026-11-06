📋 Salem, VA Admin Jobs with Multiple Office Roles Hiring

Salem’s office scene is busy right now—solid options whether you like classic admin work, project support, or a medical front desk role. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Salem, VA

Type: Contract

Pay: $30.00/hour (overtime eligible)

Support an engineering team by keeping drawings, BOMs, and project files organized. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, strong in Microsoft Office, and have experience with ERP systems or CAD/PDM tools.

Employer: Oak Hall Cap & Gown

Location: Salem, VA (in‑person)

(in‑person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.50/hour

Help an established company keep projects on track by managing spreadsheets, deadlines, and communication. Good for someone who likes working with people, is comfortable in Excel, and enjoys staying on top of details.

Employer: LewisGale Physicians Gen Surg/ID/Vasc Surgery (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Salem, VA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (days only)

Pay: Estimated $15.86 – $22.99/hour

Front-desk role in a medical office: greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, checking in, and handling payments and insurance verification. Nice option if you want no nights, weekends, or holidays and like a busy, patient-facing environment.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good admin roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.