Salem’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from state jobs to retail and food service. Here are several roles where people skills really matter.

Employer: State of Oregon – Department of Human Services

State of Oregon – Department of Human Services Location: Salem, OR

Salary: $3,798 – $4,954/month

Type: Full-time, permanent (SEIU represented)

Deadline: 11/22/2026

Help people apply for programs like SNAP, TANF, and medical benefits in a busy storefront office. Good fit if you have call center or reception experience, can handle high-volume data entry, and want strong state benefits and potential public service loan forgiveness.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Salem, OR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Support the home department with stocking, labeling, and helping customers find products. Great if you like staying active on your feet, enjoy chatting with shoppers, and want flexible retail hours with a big, well-known store.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Salem, OR – 200 Hawthorne Ave SE

Pay: $16.93 – $26.70/hour + commissions (up to about $62,460/year for top sellers)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Sell phones, plans, and tech while earning hourly pay plus uncapped commission. Comes with strong perks like medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and big employee discounts on AT&T services.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Salem, OR

Pay: $15.55 – $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Work in a fast-paced travel center Taco Bell, handling cashiering, food prep, and guest service. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans, PTO, and 401(k) make this a strong option if you like variety and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.