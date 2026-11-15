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🤝 Salem, OR Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
Salem’s social services scene is busy right now, with new roles helping kids, families, and adults with disabilities. If you like people‑focused work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Child Protective Services CPS (Social Service Specialist 1)
- Employer: State of Oregon – Department of Human Services
- Location: Salem, OR (Child Welfare Program)
- Type: Full-time, permanent (SEIU represented)
- Salary: $4,954 – $7,592/month
- Application deadline: 11/23/2026
Work directly with children and families to assess safety, respond to abuse/neglect concerns, and support long‑term stability. Requires a related degree (or degree + experience), a valid driver’s license, and comfort working in homes, the community, and sometimes in court.
Day Support Activities Specialist
- Employer: Rockwest Training Company
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Full-time (32–35 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, ~8:00–2:30/3:00)
- Pay: $17.50/hour
Support adults with developmental disabilities in a community outing and activity program. You’ll drive company vehicles, help people build social skills, keep basic records, and be part of a team that keeps the environment safe, clean, and fun.
Behavior Technician – Center Based $25/hr
- Employer: Adventures with Autism
- Location: Salem, OR
- Type: Part-time, center-based (Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM)
- Pay: $25.00/hour
Provide ABA-based support to children ages 18 months–13 years in a clinic (no in‑home travel). Great if you want predictable hours and a team setting; RBT or human services background is a plus, but they’ll train caring, entry‑level candidates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings listed on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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