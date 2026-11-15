Salem’s social services scene is busy right now, with new roles helping kids, families, and adults with disabilities. If you like people‑focused work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Oregon – Department of Human Services

State of Oregon – Location: Salem, OR (Child Welfare Program)

(Child Welfare Program) Type: Full-time, permanent (SEIU represented)

(SEIU represented) Salary: $4,954 – $7,592/month

Application deadline: 11/23/2026

Work directly with children and families to assess safety, respond to abuse/neglect concerns, and support long‑term stability. Requires a related degree (or degree + experience), a valid driver’s license, and comfort working in homes, the community, and sometimes in court.

Employer: Rockwest Training Company

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time (32–35 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, ~8:00–2:30/3:00)

Pay: $17.50/hour

Support adults with developmental disabilities in a community outing and activity program. You’ll drive company vehicles, help people build social skills, keep basic records, and be part of a team that keeps the environment safe, clean, and fun.

Employer: Adventures with Autism

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Part-time, center-based (Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Pay: $25.00/hour

Provide ABA-based support to children ages 18 months–13 years in a clinic (no in‑home travel). Great if you want predictable hours and a team setting; RBT or human services background is a plus, but they’ll train caring, entry‑level candidates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.