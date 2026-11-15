Salem’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for travel allied health pros and hands-on clinic staff. If you’re open to 13-week contracts or want a stable local role, there’s a nice mix here.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Salem, OR (may float to West Valley Hospital)

Type: Travel, part-time (20 hrs/week), 13 weeks

Shift: 2x10 hr day shifts, weekends (Sat–Sun)

Pay: $1,172/week (estimate from listing)

Weekend MRI role with a lighter 20-hour schedule and the option to pick up extra hours. Great if you have ARRT MR/R, OBMI license, Epic experience, and 2+ years and want Trauma II exposure without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 3x12 hr rotating

Pay: ~$2,061.88/week

Acute care PT contract with solid weekly pay plus housing and M&I per diem broken out clearly. Good fit if you’ve got 2+ years’ experience, want strong recruiter support, and like the variety of rotating shifts.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 4x10 hr days

Pay: ~$2,341.40/week

Full-time MRI Tech travel role with a clean 4x10 schedule and detailed per diem breakdown. Ideal if you want steady 40 hours, strong benefits, and a recruiter team that handles housing and licensing.

Employer: Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic – Lancaster Family Health Center

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.73–$33.47/hour DOE + $5,000 hiring/retention bonus

Stable clinic role in a large community health system using Epic, with strong benefits (100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision) and extra pay for bilingual Spanish. Great if you enjoy direct patient care, rooming, procedures, and being a key part of a mission-driven primary care team.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: Days, 8-hr shifts

Pay: Listed as $2,000/week

MRI Tech contract with national-agency perks like 401(k) match, health coverage, and licensing reimbursement. Good match if you have 2+ years’ MRI experience, are comfortable with complex protocols, and want an agency that staffs in all 50 states.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 12-hour shifts

Pay: $2,105/week

MRI Tech travel role with 12-hour shifts if you prefer fewer days on-site. Nice option if you want a solid weekly rate while still keeping some weekdays free.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 4x10 hr days

Pay: $2,241/week

Higher-paying MRI Tech contract with a 4x10 schedule and the same Focus Staff benefits (health, 401(k) match, licensing reimbursement). Good if you like longer days, three days off, and a recruiter team that’s used to supporting travelers.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 10-hour shifts

Pay: $2,328/week

Another strong MRI Tech option with Aequor at a higher weekly rate and 40 hours. Worth a look if you want full-time hours and like working with an agency that focuses on allied health.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 20 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 2x10 hr days (8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.)

Pay: $1,187/week

Part-time MRI Tech contract with strong benefits for travelers (weekly pay, 401(k), medical, dental, vision). Nice if you want to keep your MRI skills sharp while leaving room for PRN work or personal time.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 12 hr day shifts

Pay: $2,095/week

MRI Tech role with a traveler-focused agency that offers guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match. Good fit if you want one-on-one recruiter support and a calm, patient-facing role on day shift.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks

Shift: 4x10 hr days (8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.)

Pay: $2,457/week

One of the higher-paying MRI Tech contracts on this list, with full-time hours and day shift. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), and full medical/vision/dental, making it attractive if you’re chasing top weekly rates.

Employer: FirstLight Home Care

Location: Salem, OR (field-based)

Type: Full-time (~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19–$22/hour

Field-based role doing in-home assessments, care plans, and client intakes using a company vehicle. Great if you have a healthcare/case management background, like driving to client homes, and want to stay on the non-medical home care side with strong benefits (401(k) match, health, vision, PTO, and more).

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Salem, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.30–$22.11/hour

Hands-on role supporting vets with patient care, ideal if you love animals and want a healthcare-adjacent job. Banfield offers a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO, mental health support, pet wellness plans, and more).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have similar openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.