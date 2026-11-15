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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Shy Dogs Ready for Adoption in Salem OR
Looking for a dog in Salem, Oregon? These pups at Oregon Humane Society – Salem Campus are hoping for a loving home. Each one has a different energy level and comfort level with new people, so you can find a great match for your household.
Yukon
- Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Very cute, very exuberant, and easily overstimulated. He can get mouthy and worked up, so he’ll need a family ready to guide a high-energy pup.
- Ideal home: A calm environment with positive outlets for his energy (play, walks, training). Adopters should be ready for all the work and fun of puppy ownership and ongoing training.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus
- Contact: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Yukon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Russet
- Breed: Husky / Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Just a baby who will need guidance, patience, and regular playtime.
- Ideal home: A home ready to invest in training classes and daily interaction so he can grow into a “model canine citizen.” Great for someone excited about shaping a young dog from the start.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus
- Contact: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Russet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gobble
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream with tan
- Personality: Loves the company of his human friends and will stick by your side once he knows you. A true lap dog who’s happy to keep your lap warm.
- Temperament: Shy and nervous in new surroundings; needs time to adjust and prefers to go at his own pace.
- Ideal home: A calm, quiet environment with patient people who will let him warm up slowly and enjoy close companionship.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus
- Contact: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Gobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Panini
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan with white
- Personality: Enjoys human company and, like Gobble, will stay close once she trusts you. Another sweet lap dog type.
- Temperament: Shy and nervous about new places and experiences; prefers a slow, gentle approach.
- Ideal home: A calm home with people who understand sensitive dogs and can offer a steady routine and lots of love.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus
- Contact: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Panini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juliet
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: A sensitive and shy pup who can be worried about new people, new places, and touch.
- Ideal home: A calm environment with patient adopters who will let her go at her own pace and support her with puppy classes and gentle socialization.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus
- Contact: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Link
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Very cute and very exuberant, similar to Yukon. He can get mouthy and worked up when overstimulated.
- Ideal home: A calm, structured home that can give him plenty of exercise, mental enrichment, and positive training to channel his energy.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus
- Contact: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyle
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Loves human company and is very playful. A big fan of fetch—tennis balls are his favorite thing in the world.
- Energy level: High energy; can become easily frustrated if his physical and mental exercise needs aren’t met.
- Ideal home: An active home that can give him lots of exercise, playtime, and structure in a calm environment so he can thrive.
- Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus
- Contact: (503) 285-7722
👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Salem, OR area and one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus at (503) 285-7722 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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