Looking for a dog in Salem, Oregon? These pups at Oregon Humane Society – Salem Campus are hoping for a loving home. Each one has a different energy level and comfort level with new people, so you can find a great match for your household.

Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix

Shepherd / Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Personality: Very cute, very exuberant , and easily overstimulated . He can get mouthy and worked up, so he’ll need a family ready to guide a high-energy pup.

Very cute, very , and easily . He can get mouthy and worked up, so he’ll need a family ready to guide a high-energy pup. Ideal home: A calm environment with positive outlets for his energy (play, walks, training). Adopters should be ready for all the work and fun of puppy ownership and ongoing training.

A with positive outlets for his energy (play, walks, training). Adopters should be ready for all the work and fun of and ongoing training. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Contact: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Yukon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Shepherd mix

Husky / Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Personality: Just a baby who will need guidance, patience, and regular playtime .

Just a baby who will need . Ideal home: A home ready to invest in training classes and daily interaction so he can grow into a “model canine citizen.” Great for someone excited about shaping a young dog from the start.

A home ready to invest in and daily interaction so he can grow into a “model canine citizen.” Great for someone excited about shaping a young dog from the start. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Contact: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Russet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Cream with tan

Cream with tan Personality: Loves the company of his human friends and will stick by your side once he knows you. A true lap dog who’s happy to keep your lap warm.

Loves the and will stick by your side once he knows you. A true who’s happy to keep your lap warm. Temperament: Shy and nervous in new surroundings; needs time to adjust and prefers to go at his own pace.

in new surroundings; needs time to adjust and prefers to go at his own pace. Ideal home: A calm, quiet environment with patient people who will let him warm up slowly and enjoy close companionship.

A with patient people who will let him warm up slowly and enjoy close companionship. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Contact: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Gobble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan with white

Tan with white Personality: Enjoys human company and, like Gobble, will stay close once she trusts you. Another sweet lap dog type.

Enjoys and, like Gobble, will stay close once she trusts you. Another sweet type. Temperament: Shy and nervous about new places and experiences; prefers a slow, gentle approach.

about new places and experiences; prefers a slow, gentle approach. Ideal home: A calm home with people who understand sensitive dogs and can offer a steady routine and lots of love.

A with people who understand sensitive dogs and can offer a steady routine and lots of love. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Contact: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Panini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Personality: A sensitive and shy pup who can be worried about new people, new places, and touch.

A who can be worried about new people, new places, and touch. Ideal home: A calm environment with patient adopters who will let her go at her own pace and support her with puppy classes and gentle socialization.

A with patient adopters who will let her go at her own pace and support her with and gentle socialization. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Contact: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Personality: Very cute and very exuberant , similar to Yukon. He can get mouthy and worked up when overstimulated.

Very cute and very , similar to Yukon. He can get when overstimulated. Ideal home: A calm, structured home that can give him plenty of exercise, mental enrichment, and positive training to channel his energy.

A that can give him plenty of exercise, mental enrichment, and positive training to channel his energy. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Contact: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Link and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Personality: Loves human company and is very playful . A big fan of fetch —tennis balls are his favorite thing in the world.

Loves and is very . A big fan of —tennis balls are his favorite thing in the world. Energy level: High energy ; can become easily frustrated if his physical and mental exercise needs aren’t met.

; can become easily frustrated if his physical and mental exercise needs aren’t met. Ideal home: An active home that can give him lots of exercise , playtime, and structure in a calm environment so he can thrive.

An active home that can give him , playtime, and structure in a so he can thrive. Shelter: Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus

Contact: (503) 285-7722

👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Salem, OR area and one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus at (503) 285-7722 or visit their website to start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.